Restaurant arson suspect charged with more burglaries in Baraboo

According to the complaint, there were deposit slips and loose change missing from the register. There was also about $280 in cash and rolls of coins taken. Surveillance video again showed a white man in his early to late 20s wearing clothing that covered any identifying features.

The investigation led authorities to Schroeder. A former roommate had spoken to Detective David Frie in April and told him that Schroeder had admitted to stealing from the store to pay his rent and buy gasoline. Another roommate, Kiefer Woods, spoke to detectives and confirmed the story. Police discovered in their talks with Woods that Schroeder likely wore some of Woods' clothing during the burglary.

Fingerprints left along the window that was broken were identified as Schroeder’s in July after lab tests. When police interviewed Schroeder in February about the arson they also talked about the burglaries. According to the criminal complaint, Schroeder admitted to burglarizing the store on Halloween because he had broken a marijuana water pipe belonging to one of his roommates and the roommate suggested the theft so Schroeder could pay him back.