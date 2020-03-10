Restaurant arson suspect charged with more burglaries in Baraboo

A man facing more than 100 years in prison after being charged with burning down The Barn Restaurant now faces even more time after admitting to committing other crimes in 2018.
Devin J. Schroeder, 24, of Stoughton, was charged Monday with four felony burglary counts and four misdemeanor charges of theft up to $2,500.
According to criminal complaints filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, there were two burglaries of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. One was reported Halloween 2018 and the other Dec. 17 of that year.
In the October burglary, Baraboo Police Officer Nick Defied reviewed surveillance footage with a store manager who showed a white man with his head covered by a hood roaming around the store at 5 a.m. with a backpack. The video shows the man filling the bag with candy and other store items. Defied noted there were 8 to 10 pocket knives missing from the store. The money had not been counted the night before, but the manager estimated about $200 in cash was stolen.
The call came in after an employee came to work to find a window of the building smashed, likely from a brick found inside the store. Video showed the man opened the cash register with a bolt cutters he found inside the building.
You have free articles remaining.
Officer Brendon Meyer responded to a similar report in mid-December 2018. A back window had been smashed and staff found the previously locked back door unlocked. An employee found a safe handle was broken.
According to the complaint, there were deposit slips and loose change missing from the register. There was also about $280 in cash and rolls of coins taken. Surveillance video again showed a white man in his early to late 20s wearing clothing that covered any identifying features.
The investigation led authorities to Schroeder. A former roommate had spoken to Detective David Frie in April and told him that Schroeder had admitted to stealing from the store to pay his rent and buy gasoline. Another roommate, Kiefer Woods, spoke to detectives and confirmed the story. Police discovered in their talks with Woods that Schroeder likely wore some of Woods' clothing during the burglary.
Fingerprints left along the window that was broken were identified as Schroeder’s in July after lab tests. When police interviewed Schroeder in February about the arson they also talked about the burglaries. According to the criminal complaint, Schroeder admitted to burglarizing the store on Halloween because he had broken a marijuana water pipe belonging to one of his roommates and the roommate suggested the theft so Schroeder could pay him back.
Schroeder said he could not remember the December burglary, noting that he may have been too drunk or high to recall doing it. He said he couldn’t remember details, only that he woke up the next morning with more money than he had the night before.
The maximum prison sentence for the new charges is 53 years and he faces fines up to $140,000. Schroeder also faces up to more than 104 years in prison if convicted of burning down The Barn Restaurant, S5566 County Highway DL, which according to a separate criminal complaint, he also admitted to burglarizing before lighting it on fire in late December 2018.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.