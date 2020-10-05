Retired Milwaukee detective arrested for domestic violence in Juneau County, 3-hour standoff ended by CS gas

The time of contact with Weber was about 2:05 a.m. Contact was not reestablished until 5:09 a.m. when Lieutenant Tony Heiss arrived on scene and began giving verbal commands over the PA system of a squad car.

Klemstein lifted the blinds, opened the window and told the officers he was trying to go to bed, and they should leave because nothing happened. Heiss told Klemstein if he did not come outside they would deploy CS gas, a form of tear gas commonly used by law enforcement, inside the residence. Klemstein did not comply, shutting the window and blinds before coming back. Heiss repeatedly told Klemstein he was under arrest for felony charges and he needed to exit the residence.

After Klemstein continued to ignore commands, including closing the blinds and windows again, Brown deployed two rounds of CS gas into the residence. About one minute later Klemstein came outside, where he was taken into custody.

In an interview with the victim, she stated she was “99.9% sure” Klemstein strangled or choked her, but was having a hard time remembering what happened because she passed out. Weber observed blood over the front of her sweatshirt, phone and face. The victim appeared to have a cut on her chin that was still bleeding.