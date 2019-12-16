Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Swan City Park vandals; organizations offer donations for surveillance system

A $5,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who vandalized the holiday display in Swan City Park earlier this month.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, overnight on Dec. 4 there were several locations in Beaver Dam that were targets of burglary, theft and vandalism.
Soda machines located outside of Professional Floor Covering were stolen from and vandalized and golf carts were stolen from Wayland Academy. Habitat for Humanity Restore was burglarized and the Beaver Dam Rotary’s Christmas lights were vandalized at Swan City Park. The timeline of these events suggests that these crimes may be related.
Anyone with information about the vandalism at Swan City Park is asked to contact Beaver Dam Police detective Daniel Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd or 920-356-2552.
To receive the reward, a credible tip would need to be received by Kuhnz no later than March 15. The tip must directly lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of this crime. Beaver Dam Rotary Club, which leads the community effort to install and maintain the lights, must confirm and approve providing the reward after the conviction of the offender or offenders.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is our hope that this reward will bring the information needed to hold these individuals accountable for their actions," Dodge County Sheriff's Office Dale Schmidt said in the press release.
Schmidt, a rotary member, is the chair of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights project.
Organizations donate
The sheriff's office also announced that Alliant Energy will be offering a $4,000 matching donation to assist the Rotary Club in purchasing a camera system and internet coverage for Swan City Park.
"Alliant Energy would like to see others in the community come together to assist in this venture so we can better secure our park," the office said in a press release.
Interquest of Beaver Dam will donate $30,000 towards the camera and wireless internet system, which would include internet access for anybody in the park, leaving $10,000 to complete the project. United Electric of Clyman will donate up to $5,000 for any electrical needs as part of the project.
Anyone interested in donating to match Alliant Energy's pledge can contact Schmidt or write a check to “City of Beaver Dam” C/O Rotary Lights, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.