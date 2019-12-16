Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Swan City Park vandals; organizations offer donations for surveillance system

A $5,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who vandalized the holiday display in Swan City Park earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, overnight on Dec. 4 there were several locations in Beaver Dam that were targets of burglary, theft and vandalism.

Soda machines located outside of Professional Floor Covering were stolen from and vandalized and golf carts were stolen from Wayland Academy. Habitat for Humanity Restore was burglarized and the Beaver Dam Rotary’s Christmas lights were vandalized at Swan City Park. The timeline of these events suggests that these crimes may be related.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at Swan City Park is asked to contact Beaver Dam Police detective Daniel Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd or 920-356-2552.

To receive the reward, a credible tip would need to be received by Kuhnz no later than March 15. The tip must directly lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of this crime. Beaver Dam Rotary Club, which leads the community effort to install and maintain the lights, must confirm and approve providing the reward after the conviction of the offender or offenders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}