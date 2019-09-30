Authorities arrested a Richland Center man early Sunday for a third offense drunken driving after they say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, deputies at 1:09 a.m. Sunday responded to a single vehicle crash on a private driveway off Highway 154 in the town of Excelsior.
Deputies identified the driver as Brandon Larsen, 26. He told authorities he was having problems with his vehicle's accelerator and could not slow down, causing him to crash into a tree.
You have free articles remaining.
After detecting signs of alcohol impairment, Larsen failed field sobriety tests and was taken to Sauk County jail on charges of third offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked and a probation and parole violation.
Authorities also cited Larsen for open intoxicants and failure to keep a vehicle under control.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)