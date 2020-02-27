Richland Center woman enters not guilty plea in Sauk County homicide case

After seeking information from the public, authorities were notified by the security department of the Ho-Chunk casino near Baraboo. Footage showed Lytle getting into a white vehicle the same day of his death. The plate number led detectives to Lundgren, who was first interviewed in mid-October at her work place and denied having spoken to or seeing Lytle for about a decade. She told authorities the two had dated briefly, but hadn’t spoken in years.

An interview the next day resulted in Lundgren allegedly admitting to detectives that she shot Lytle after he made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was driving and suggested the two “get high” together.

According to the complaint, Lundgren eventually told detectives that Lytle had hit her across the face more than once and had gotten angry when she refused to engage in sexual acts, telling her that spending time with her was a waste of time.

Lundgren said Lytle got out of the vehicle after she stopped it at the turnaround area and pulled her out of it, pushing her to the ground. When he allegedly tried to place his body on top of hers, there was a struggle and Lundgren managed to get away after kicking Lytle. She said she scrambled toward her car and pulled out a handgun she kept in her purse.