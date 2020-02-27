Richland Center woman enters not guilty plea in Sauk County homicide case

The woman who authorities say admitted to killing a Westfield man formally entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Amber M. Lundgren, 36, of Richland Center, faces lifetime imprisonment if convicted. A recent misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon was added to her case, which would add 9 months in prison and a $10,000 fine to her possible maximum sentence.
Lundgren entered the courtroom to join her lawyers, Andrew I. Martinez and Taylor M. Hart of Martinez & Ruby LLP, in handcuffs with her head down. She spoke during the proceeding in soft tones, only indicating “yes, your honor” in a rough stage whisper when asked by the judge if she understood the charges against her and the sentences she faces.
There was also a change of venue for the proceedings. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett had been handling the case, but it was shifted to Judge Michael Screnock after a request by Martinez was granted Feb. 17.
According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren admitted to Sauk County Sheriff’s detectives that she shot 37-year-old Christopher Lytle in late September after the pair had been driving around in the town of Fairfield.
Lytle’s body was found by a passerby who reported it after realizing he was not passed out on the road. Deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 22 to a turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road to find Lytle dead.
After seeking information from the public, authorities were notified by the security department of the Ho-Chunk casino near Baraboo. Footage showed Lytle getting into a white vehicle the same day of his death. The plate number led detectives to Lundgren, who was first interviewed in mid-October at her work place and denied having spoken to or seeing Lytle for about a decade. She told authorities the two had dated briefly, but hadn’t spoken in years.
An interview the next day resulted in Lundgren allegedly admitting to detectives that she shot Lytle after he made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was driving and suggested the two “get high” together.
According to the complaint, Lundgren eventually told detectives that Lytle had hit her across the face more than once and had gotten angry when she refused to engage in sexual acts, telling her that spending time with her was a waste of time.
Lundgren said Lytle got out of the vehicle after she stopped it at the turnaround area and pulled her out of it, pushing her to the ground. When he allegedly tried to place his body on top of hers, there was a struggle and Lundgren managed to get away after kicking Lytle. She said she scrambled toward her car and pulled out a handgun she kept in her purse.
The woman told detectives she didn't think to get away in the vehicle when they asked why she didn’t run. Lundgren allegedly told them her phone had fallen in between the seats and she was worried for her safety. According to the complaint, she admitted to shooting Lytle when he was facing away from her on his knees as she was sitting with her body facing out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Upon further questioning, Lundgren reportedly told detectives she leaned out of the vehicle and steadied herself with the door to shoot Lytle again in the back at the apex of his neck near his head. In the complaint, detectives note that Lundgren said she shot Lytle the second time because she was afraid he would get back up.
According to the complaint, the gun was found at Lundgren’s parents’ home, where she said she left it. Officers discovered the two spent cartridges were missing from the five-round revolver. Lundgren allegedly told detectives the day after she shot Lytle, she emptied the spent cartridges and threw them in the dumpster at her home.
Martinez made the beginning of a self-defense argument in a preliminary hearing Jan. 16 to establish whether there was cause to proceed to a jury trial. During the arraignment Thursday, he said the defendant stood mute, which prompted the court to enter a plea of not guilty. A scheduling conference has been scheduled for March 31.
Contact Bridget at 608-745-3513.