Rio authorities identify man who died in crash

Authorities have released the name of the man who died Monday after his car was struck a dump truck in the village of Rio.

Rio Police Chief Jeff Becker identified 72-year-old John Schmid of Cambria as the driver of the car involved in the collision. Schmid was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to a release from Becker, the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Highway 16 and County Highway C. A 911 caller explained that the car was hit by a dump truck.

Investigation into the crash found that Schmid failed to stop at a stop sign while driving north on County C through the intersection toward Paris Street. The car was hit on the passenger side by the truck as it was driving west on Highway 16.

Police found the truck driver was alert and declined medical assistance.

The Rio Fire Department and EMS arrived to find Schmid trapped inside the car. Becker said in the release that the crash is still under investigation by the department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

