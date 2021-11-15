Rio man sentenced for reckless homicide in drug overdose death

In court on Monday, Hepler said part of the decision for his sentencing was that even though Wangerin does not see himself as a drug dealer, he continued to sell heroin in the days and weeks after Schultz’s death.

This fact was brought up in a number of victim impact statements which were read by Assistant Attorney General Amber Hahn.

The statements said Schultz, who the family referred to as Marky, could light up a room with his smile and that Wangerin and Schultz were friends growing up. They said the family has been through an abundance of mental and emotional trauma since Sept. 11, 2017. One statement said Sept. 11, 2017 was the worst day of their life and will be until the day they die.

One of the statements directly asked the judge to give Wangerin the maximum sentence for the reckless homicide charge. Another one of the statements said Wangerin was celebrating the Fourth of July this summer and then saw them again a few weeks later.

“Dustin played games. Dustin kissed his girlfriend. Dustin went to the beer tent,” Hahn read from the victim impact statement. “Marky can’t do anything because he doesn’t exist.”