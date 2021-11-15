Rio man sentenced for reckless homicide in drug overdose death

Dustin M. Wangerin was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday afternoon for his role in Markus Schultz’s death in 2017.
Wangerin, 32, Rio, pleaded guilty to first degree reckless homicide, a class C felony, as a party to a crime related to a September 2017 drug overdose in the town of Wyocena in August. Wangerin also plead guilty to manufacture/deliver heroin in Columbia County court on Aug. 24.
Charges were filed by the state attorney general’s office in December 2018 following an investigation by the Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.
Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler sentenced Wangerin to 7 years of initial confinement with 13 years of extended supervision. Hepler said the length of the sentence was to ensure Wangerin “didn’t backslide” with his addiction.
“No one will feel good walking out of the courtroom today, including me,” Hepler said.
Hepler said there were over 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2017 and in 2019 there were almost 50,000 overdose deaths where opioids were involved.
“This is the challenge of our time,” Hepler said.
Wangerin’s attorney Jay Englund said Wangerin has been sober for four years and went to outpatient care for a year to help him with his heroin addiction.
Hepler said he could have sentenced Wangerin to the maximum sentence of 40 years but instead went with 20 years after reading the pre-sentence investigation and learning Wangerin was sober for four years.
According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of Schultz was cold to the touch and not breathing in Wyocena on Sept. 11, 2017. On the bed next to Schultz, the deputy found a brown powdery substance.
The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory determined the substance contained heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl tramadol and ketamine weighing 6.5 grams. An autopsy determined Schultz died of a mixed drug intoxication including fentanyl.
The complaint states Schultz and Wangerin had exchanged a series of text messages Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 regarding a transaction for which Schultz said he would need to “loan” his laptop to get him the money and for which he also stated he “might need a g.” The complaint notes “g” is often used to refer to a gram when people speak about illegal drugs.
The sheriff’s office arranged for controlled buys of heroin between confidential informants and Wangerin on Oct. 11, 2017, and Oct. 25, 2017, according to the complaint. Prior to the first transaction, Wangerin traveled to Madison, where a special agent observed him enter and then depart an apartment complex. The informant eventually met Wangerin in the Walmart parking lot in Portage to complete the transaction and allegedly received a substance later determined to be heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. The second controlled buy was completed at the Petro Truck Stop in Portage, where Wangerin allegedly provided an informant with a substance later determined to be heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
In court on Monday, Hepler said part of the decision for his sentencing was that even though Wangerin does not see himself as a drug dealer, he continued to sell heroin in the days and weeks after Schultz’s death.
This fact was brought up in a number of victim impact statements which were read by Assistant Attorney General Amber Hahn.
The statements said Schultz, who the family referred to as Marky, could light up a room with his smile and that Wangerin and Schultz were friends growing up. They said the family has been through an abundance of mental and emotional trauma since Sept. 11, 2017. One statement said Sept. 11, 2017 was the worst day of their life and will be until the day they die.
One of the statements directly asked the judge to give Wangerin the maximum sentence for the reckless homicide charge. Another one of the statements said Wangerin was celebrating the Fourth of July this summer and then saw them again a few weeks later.
“Dustin played games. Dustin kissed his girlfriend. Dustin went to the beer tent,” Hahn read from the victim impact statement. “Marky can’t do anything because he doesn’t exist.”
Hahn stated she was surprised when the alternate PSI had sentencing recommendations for the case because the defense specifically asked that the PSI done by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to not have sentencing guidelines.
Hepler said it was disappointing the recommendations were added and said he would not take the alternative PSI recommendations into consideration for sentencing in the case.
Before Hepler gave his judgement, Wangerin made a brief statement to the court.
“I cannot blame anyone else but myself,” Wangerin said wearing the orange Columbia County Jail uniform. “I was the one that gave him a ride. I did this and now Markus is gone. I do apologize and I’m sorry. I know this does not bring him back, but I hope it helps.”
Wangerin is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program or Substance Abuse program. He was granted 86 days jail credit.