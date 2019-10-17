A 55-year-old Rio woman is accused of harming a Portage police officer after she stole $40 from a Portage resident’s refrigerator and rearranged his home.
Regina L. Bollerud faces felony charges of burglary and battery to a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors say she took clothing, a class ring and silver dollar from the Portage home.
According to the criminal complaint, the Portage resident returned home from a two-day absence Oct. 9 to discover his front door unlocked and the deadbolt securing his back door undone. He told police that several items in his home either were rearranged or missing, and among the missing items were two $20 bills he kept in his refrigerator.
The alleged burglar also left behind several items, including a wallet with a Social Security card bearing the name Regina Bollerud.
Police returned to the residence Oct. 10 when Bollerud showed up at the home wearing the Portage resident’s shirt and class ring, the complaint states. She told the resident she had merely “stopped by” while he was away, that his door had been unlocked and so she just walked in. She told police she knocked on the door first, but no one answered.
Bollerud allegedly told investigators she took the shirt and class ring but believed she had done nothing wrong. She said she rearranged his house because it was cluttered. Video surveillance at Portage Mart apparently shows Bollerud using the resident’s silver dollar valued at $300 to complete a transaction. The resident later recovered the silver dollar from the store.
After police arrested Bollerud and took her to Columbia County Jail in Portage, she reportedly kicked a police sergeant near his groin as he filled out the paperwork.
Bollerud’s felony burglary charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and a prison sentence of up to 12 years and six months. Her felony battery charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and a prison sentence of up to six years.
Her pretrial conference is set for Nov. 5 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
