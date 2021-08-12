Rio woman charged with harboring felon in child abduction

Officers entered one of the apartment units, heard a male voice yelling from a bedroom and identified him as Hope. Pelot, also in the bedroom with the infant, asked to speak with the negotiator.

Hope told officers Pelot had nothing to do with the incident, he continued to tell them he had a knife and a gun. Frederick said Hope sounded agitated when negotiations began. Pelot was eventually allowed to leave the apartment with the infant and Hope came out with his hands in the air.

He told officers where the knife was in the room and that the gun was in the bedroom but locked in a safe. Police located the knife and a black Ruger .380 pistol.

The complaint says Det. Sgt. Mark Smit spoke with Lawless about the incident. She allegedly admitted telling Hope and Pelot they could come to her apartment for the evening. Lawless told Smit she would not have done it if she knew there would be an Amber alert.

Smit said Lawless admitted Pelot told her Protective Services was going to take Pelot’s child from her. Smit saw text messages showing Lawless sent Pelot text messages with an address, map and a message about where to park where the police won’t see the car.

There is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Lawless in October and a return date in front of Judge Voigt on Dec. 20.