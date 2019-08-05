Prosecutors have against filed an eighth offense drunken driving charge against a Rock Springs man after a previous case was dismissed because the court did not find sufficient probable cause.
Richard L. McCabe, 73, faces two felony charges in a case that was re-filed Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court. He is due to make an initial appearance Aug. 14.
A separate case involving a ninth offense operating while intoxicated charge remains open. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 29.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, the Reedsburg Police Department received a tip at 5:25 p.m. March 31 about a "highly intoxicated" man leaving Donnie's Restaurant, 1020 E. Main St., in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.
A Reedsburg police officer saw the vehicle on South Grove Street and followed it down East Main Street. After the vehicle failed to stop at a red light, the officer initiated a traffic stop.
The officer learned the vehicle was registered to McCabe and he had a court-imposed blood alcohol level restriction of .02.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the complaint states McCabe asked, "Can I just get out?" He told the officer he did not want to dig out his wallet while sitting in the vehicle.
The officer detected an odor of intoxicants and asked McCabe where he was going and where he had been.
"I'm going home," McCabe said. "I was at Donnie's."
McCabe told the police officer he had a couple beers, and the officer pressed him how many beers he means by "a couple. "
"Probably more than you want to hear about," McCabe allegedly told the officer. "Probably 10."
The officer asked McCabe to perform several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .15.
A test at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab later indicated McCabe's blood alcohol level was .21, according to the Aug. 2 complaint.
