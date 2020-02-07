Rock Springs man gets prison for 8th OWI

A Rock Springs man was recently sentenced to prison after being convicted multiple times for driving while intoxicated and with a prohibited alcohol content.
Richard L. McCabe, 73, was sentenced in Sauk County Circuit to eight years in state prison and seven years of extended supervision as part of two separate cases.
McCabe was found guilty on two charges. The rest were dismissed as part of an agreement between Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen and McCabe’s attorney, Peter Curran, who both made a joint recommendation in court Jan. 29.
McCabe received a sentence of four years for his eighth driving while intoxicated offense. Another OWI charge was dismissed in the other case filed in June. McCabe received four years for driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content - 7th, 8th or 9th.
According to the criminal complaint filed for which McCabe was found guilty of his eighth OWI, he was stopped by a Reedsburg police officer at 5:30 p.m. March 31 after a witness called authorities to tell them a “highly intoxicated” man had just left Donnie’s Restaurant on E. Main Street in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The officer spotted the truck near South Grove Street. When the driver failed to stop at a red light, the officer stopped him. During the stop, the officer identified McCabe and found he had a court-imposed alcohol blood level of 0.02%.
According to the complaint, the officer asked McCabe where he was going and where he had been. McCabe told the officer he was driving home after having been at “Donnie’s.” The officer noted McCabe smelled like intoxicants and asked whether he had been drinking at the restaurant. McCabe told the police officer he had “a couple” beers.
“Probably more than you want to hear about,” McCabe allegedly told the officer. “Probably 10.”
The officer then asked McCabe to perform several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15. A test later conducted at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab indicated McCabe’s blood alcohol level was 0.21%, according to the complaint.
At that time, another case filed in Sauk County noted McCabe had been arrested for suspected felony driving while drunk, with a prohibited alcohol content and violating conditions of a previous bond. The OWI and bail jumping were dismissed and McCabe was sentenced for one count of driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Once he is released from prison, McCabe will have his driver’s license revoked for three years. An interlock device will also be required for his vehicle for three years in each case. During his extended supervision, McCabe must not enter any bars or liquor stores, maintain absolute sobriety, not own any alcohol and receive alcohol addiction treatment.
