Rock Springs man gets prison for 8th OWI

According to the complaint, the officer asked McCabe where he was going and where he had been. McCabe told the officer he was driving home after having been at “Donnie’s.” The officer noted McCabe smelled like intoxicants and asked whether he had been drinking at the restaurant. McCabe told the police officer he had “a couple” beers.

“Probably more than you want to hear about,” McCabe allegedly told the officer. “Probably 10.”

The officer then asked McCabe to perform several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15. A test later conducted at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab indicated McCabe’s blood alcohol level was 0.21%, according to the complaint.

At that time, another case filed in Sauk County noted McCabe had been arrested for suspected felony driving while drunk, with a prohibited alcohol content and violating conditions of a previous bond. The OWI and bail jumping were dismissed and McCabe was sentenced for one count of driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content.

Once he is released from prison, McCabe will have his driver’s license revoked for three years. An interlock device will also be required for his vehicle for three years in each case. During his extended supervision, McCabe must not enter any bars or liquor stores, maintain absolute sobriety, not own any alcohol and receive alcohol addiction treatment.

