ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is in custody after a standoff that shut down Highway 136 during the early morning hours of July 16.
Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 1 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence on East Broadway in the Village of Rock Springs, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sherriff’s Office. It was reported a firearm was discharged during the disturbance.
The victim fled the residence but the male suspect, later identified as Bradley Lewandowski, 39, remained inside the residence, according to the release.
Deputies were unable to make contact with Lewandowski. The Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Sauk County Negotiations Team were summoned to the scene.
The release said negotiators attempted contact for several hours with no response from Lewandowski. Members of the Emergency Response Team made entry into the residence at 5:45 a.m. and Lewandowski was taken into custody without incident.
South Highway 136 was shut down between County Highway I and County Highway DD for approximately three hours as a result of the incident, according to the release. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the roads closed at about 4:30 a.m. and opened back up at about 6:15 a.m.
Lewandowski was incarcerated in the Sauk County Jail and preliminary charges are Domestic Abuse Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by North Freedom Fire and First Responders and Reedsburg Ambulance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)