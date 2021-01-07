Rock Springs woman charged with allegedly planning to sell more than 40 grams of meth

A Rock Springs woman faces 25 years in prison and fines up to $100,000 after being charged with intended meth dealing.

Brianna S. Schultz, 22, was arrested after police searched her vehicle in October.

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells Police Officer Jesse Weaver responded to a call at an apartment, where he found Schultz sitting in a car. When he asked if there were illegal drugs in the car, Schultz “appeared extremely nervous and her eyes began to tear up.” After a K9 unit indicated there were, Schultz began to cry openly, according to the complaint.

Schultz told officers in an interview that she purchased more than 44 grams of methamphetamine, found in a suitcase and backpack in the car, with the help of two people she only identified by first name. She got into a car with the pair before driving “somewhere by Christmas Mountain” and met with another vehicle, Schultz said.

In the interview, Schultz allegedly admitted to giving $2,000 for her half of four ounces of meth, or two ounces, as part of the transaction.

Schultz was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to sell between 10 to 50 grams of amphetamines. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

