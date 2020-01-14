Rock Springs woman gets probation revoked for meth that left another partially paralyzed

A Rock Springs woman recently had her probation revoked after admitting to providing methamphetamine that left another woman partially paralyzed in November.

Katherine M. Smallwood, 32, faces four felony counts involving the possession of methamphetamine, instruments used to create or store it and delivery of narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, a woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Dells-Delton EMS ambulance. She was found by her cousin in the bathtub of her apartment Nov. 2. The cousin called for emergency help when the woman said she had no feeling in her left side.

In an interview with the woman in the intensive care unit at the hospital, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies learned the woman met with Smallwood in a Rock Springs home where two others resided. She admitted to ingesting drugs once before with Smallwood and told a deputy she wanted to take the meth to be able to stay awake at work. The woman said she, Smallwood and one of the residents each ingested a line of drugs about 4 inches in length laid out by Smallwood.

The woman admitted to deputies that she has a blood clot disorder which doctors said caused a clot to burst in her brain when she ingested the drugs.