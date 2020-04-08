Rock Springs woman sentenced for meth that left another partially paralyzed

A Rock Springs woman was sentenced to 6 months in jail for selling narcotics to a woman who took drugs with her and nearly died.
As part of an agreement, Katherine M. Smallwood, 32 was found guilty March 26 after pleading no contest to the felony charge of manufacturing and delivery of schedule I, II or III narcotics. She faced three other felony charges: manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to make or store methamphetamine. They were dismissed but “read in,” which means the judge factored them in during sentencing.
Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Smallwood to six months in jail to begin after the current sentence she is serving for a probation violation. Jail time includes Huber release privileges. She is required to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo drug and alcohol treatment. She was also sentenced to three years of probation and owes $518 to the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Dells-Delton EMS ambulance after she was found by her cousin in the bathtub of her apartment. The woman said she had no feeling on her left side.
In an interview at the hospital intensive care unit, the woman told Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies that she had gone to a home in Rock Springs, where Smallwood lived with two other adults, to ingest drugs. She told a deputy the drug helped her stay awake for work.
The woman has a blood clot disorder. Doctors told authorities that the drugs present in her system caused a blood clot in her brain to burst. The woman told deputies that she, Smallwood and another resident each ingest lines of meth roughly 4 inches long set out by Smallwood.
According to the complaint, Smallwood told deputies in a later interview that the drugs were taken in the garage to stay away from children who also lived in the home.
Smallwood said she didn’t know the methamphetamine would harm the woman. The other person who ingested it felt fine, she said. Smallwood said meth use is not common for her. She told police that the drug was a “stupid choice.”
At the time she provided the women with methamphetamine, Smallwood was on probation for a previous felony conviction of selling less than three grams of heroin in November 2017. Smallwood had agreed to 36 months of probation after entering a guilty plea in May 2019. In January, she was sentenced to 12 months at the Sauk County Jail for violating her probation.
