Rock Springs woman sentenced for meth that left another partially paralyzed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rock Springs woman was sentenced to 6 months in jail for selling narcotics to a woman who took drugs with her and nearly died.

As part of an agreement, Katherine M. Smallwood, 32 was found guilty March 26 after pleading no contest to the felony charge of manufacturing and delivery of schedule I, II or III narcotics. She faced three other felony charges: manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to make or store methamphetamine. They were dismissed but “read in,” which means the judge factored them in during sentencing.

Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Smallwood to six months in jail to begin after the current sentence she is serving for a probation violation. Jail time includes Huber release privileges. She is required to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo drug and alcohol treatment. She was also sentenced to three years of probation and owes $518 to the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Dells-Delton EMS ambulance after she was found by her cousin in the bathtub of her apartment. The woman said she had no feeling on her left side.