Rubicon man faces felony charges after officers walk into garage and witness CPR being done on victim

JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Rubicon man faces felony charges following a weekend fight that led to a Mayville man undergoing surgery to release pressure on his brain.

Eric Blum is charged with substantial battery and could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge. Blum appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday for his initial appearance in court. He was released on a $10,000 cash bond. He may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. He also must maintain absolute sobriety and may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, Mayville Police arrived to a home the city on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a pulseless, non-breathing man. When they arrived, they found two women performing CPR on the man in the garage at the home. Blood was also coming from the man’s ears and the back of his head.

EMTs arrived on the scene, and one of the women told an officer that there was an altercation between the man and Blum. According to the criminal complaint, several people heard the two in an argument in the garage, while they were in the home. One witness had seen the victim laying on the ground with Blum kicking him.