Rubicon man guilty of aggravated battery

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Rubicon man was found guilty Thursday of aggravated battery following a fight during the fall of 2020 that led to a Mayville man undergoing surgery to release pressure on his brain.

Eric Blum entered a no contest plea to the felony charge in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.

According to the criminal complaint, Mayville Police arrived to a home the city on Sept. 12, 2020, at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a pulseless, non-breathing man. When they arrived, they found two women performing CPR on the man in the garage at the home. Blood was also coming from the man’s ears and the back of his head.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EMTs arrived on the scene, and one of the women told an officer there was an altercation between the man and Blum. According to the criminal complaint, several people heard the two in an argument in the garage, while they were in the home. One witness had seen the victim laying on the ground with Blum kicking him.

Blum left the home but was later located at Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St. The victim was taken to University Hospital in Madison where he was listed in critical condition for major head trauma. He was taken into surgery to release the pressure on his brain.