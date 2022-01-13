Rubicon man returns to prison after violating probation following sentence for domestic abuse

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Rubicon man was sentenced to return to prison as part of a four-year sentence in the Wisconsin Prison System and in a addition to a sentence he was originally given following a 2012 domestic abuse conviction.
“This case is why the legislature created the repeater statutes,” Dodge County District Attorney Jin Ho Pack said at sentencing.
According to the press release from the Dodge County District Attorney Office, Graham Lulich appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Thursday. Lulich was sentenced to serve 2 ½ years in prison followed by 1 ½ years of an extended sentence for felony battery.
Lulich had previously been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision for Felony Substantial Battery with two repeaters, arising from the same incident on Oct. 31, 2012.
Dodge County District Attorney’s Office managing attorney Bob Barrington said that the new sentencing was for a probation sentence that Lulich was sentenced on in 2012. Probation was revoked shortly after he finished his prison sentence for violating the conditions of his probation.
According to the press release on April 29, 2012, officers received a domestic complaint in the town of Rubicon. When officers arrived at the residence, they located the suspect, Lulich, armed with a knife, trying to escape out the window of the second floor bedroom. Officers were able to detain Lulich without incident. The victim stated that she had been woken up by Lulich telling her that he was going to kill her. Lulich then made himself vomit on her, and told her he was going to stab out her eyes to keep her from seeing what he was going to do to her. The victim was bitten, kicked and Lulich even stood on her chest preventing the victim from breathing. Lulich knocked her out twice, and she awoke the second time to Lulich threatening to cut her fingers off with a knife and did cut her nose and ear.