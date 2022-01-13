Rubicon man returns to prison after violating probation following sentence for domestic abuse

According to the press release on April 29, 2012, officers received a domestic complaint in the town of Rubicon. When officers arrived at the residence, they located the suspect, Lulich, armed with a knife, trying to escape out the window of the second floor bedroom. Officers were able to detain Lulich without incident. The victim stated that she had been woken up by Lulich telling her that he was going to kill her. Lulich then made himself vomit on her, and told her he was going to stab out her eyes to keep her from seeing what he was going to do to her. The victim was bitten, kicked and Lulich even stood on her chest preventing the victim from breathing. Lulich knocked her out twice, and she awoke the second time to Lulich threatening to cut her fingers off with a knife and did cut her nose and ear.