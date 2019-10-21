JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Rubicon man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a series of incidents a year ago when he threatened a woman after he was drinking and drove under the influence.
Earl Captain appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries and entered a no-contest plea to charges of fifth-offense operating while under the influence, felony intimidation of a victim and felony bail jumping. De Vries sentenced Captain to the 10 years of initial incarceration along with three years of an extended sentence.
“This man has demonstrated that he’s a danger to the community and there needs to be incarceration in order to protect the rest of us,” said Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf, who prosecuted the case. “In addition, there are substance issues in these cases which can only be addressed within the prison system.”
According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, in October 2018, officers arrived at Captain’s residence after receiving a phone call from a woman who claimed that Captain was drunk, had hit her, pointed a firearm at her, destroyed many belongings in the home and had threatened to kill her if she contacted police.
After safely removing the woman from the residence, officers, who were dispatched in full tactical gear, were able to restrain and arrest Captain. The state asked for a $25,000 bond during his initial appearance. The court ordered a bond of $2,500 and Captain posted the money for his release.
Less than two months after posting bond, Captain, who was court-ordered to not consume alcohol, possess any firearm or contact his victim, showed up at the victim’s residence drunk and brandishing a firearm, according to the press release. Captain’s previous cash bond was forfeited and the state requested a $25,000 bond.
The court placed Captain on a new $10,000 bond, which he posted.
A few months later while still not being allowed to consume alcohol, Captain was stopped near the intersection of Schuyler Street and Pond Road and arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence, according to the press release.
Another driver called in reporting that Captain swerved into oncoming traffic. Captain’s bond was again revoked and the court granted the state’s request for a $100,000 cash bond.
He has been behind bars since then.
