Rural Portage man arrested after allegedly attacking his mother

A rural Portage resident was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking his mother, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Roger Brandner released a statement that said deputies were called to a residence along County Highway CM near Dalton Road in the town of Marcellon by a resident who said his brother was attacking their mother.

James Tiedeman, 36, was arrested and transferred to a local hospital for the medical treatment, according to the release.

Tiedeman allegedly attacked his mother, broke a photo frame and used a piece of the broken glass as a weapon while arguing with the woman he held down. Tiedeman then barricaded himself in a bedroom before deputies arrived, Brandner said.

They tried to get Tiedeman to leave the room unarmed, even speaking to him over the phone, but Tiedeman allegedly refused to leave. He told deputies that he thought the officers would shoot him, according to the release.