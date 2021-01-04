Rural Portage man arrested after allegedly attacking his mother

A rural Portage resident was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking his mother, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Roger Brandner released a statement that said deputies were called to a residence along County Highway CM near Dalton Road in the town of Marcellon by a resident who said his brother was attacking their mother.
James Tiedeman, 36, was arrested and transferred to a local hospital for the medical treatment, according to the release.
Tiedeman allegedly attacked his mother, broke a photo frame and used a piece of the broken glass as a weapon while arguing with the woman he held down. Tiedeman then barricaded himself in a bedroom before deputies arrived, Brandner said.
They tried to get Tiedeman to leave the room unarmed, even speaking to him over the phone, but Tiedeman allegedly refused to leave. He told deputies that he thought the officers would shoot him, according to the release.
For an hour, the deputies and Tiedeman were in a standoff. He was hit with bean bag rounds and a taser, but neither was effective enough to subdue him, according to the release. A K-9 unit was also deployed, but could not get through the door to reach Tiedeman. A deputy, who was also a member of the emergency response team, shot two rounds of tear gas through a window that prompted Tiedeman to leave the room unarmed when he was then arrested.
Tiedeman has not yet been charged in Columbia County Court for his alleged actions Saturday, but Brandner said he was arrested on recommended charges of armed disorderly conduct, domestic battery, strangulation and resisting arrest while barricaded and armed.
Tiedeman currently has an open case in Columbia County court. He was charged with felony bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct in October 2019. Tiedeman was also convicted Feb. 4 of a third felony driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 in Adams County Circuit Court and a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell it in May 2018 in Columbia County.
