Rural Waupun man, arrested for sixth OWI, leads law enforcement on 100-mph chase

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a 100 mph in a chase that ended in a 6th OWI offense.

Robert Barsch is also charged a felony count of fleeing and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He could face up to 13½ years in prison if convicted of the felony counts against him.

Barsch appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of the bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premise of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

