Rural Waupun man, arrested for sixth OWI, leads law enforcement on 100-mph chase

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a 100 mph in a chase that ended in a 6th OWI offense.
Robert Barsch is also charged a felony count of fleeing and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He could face up to 13½ years in prison if convicted of the felony counts against him.
Barsch appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of the bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premise of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a white pickup truck on Monday at 1 p.m. traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway I, just north of Red Cedar Road, in the town of Burnett. The deputy put his emergency lights on and followed the truck. The truck did not stop at a railroad crossing on Highway C and was traveling in excess of 100 mph. The truck turned south onto Hazelnut Road and failed to stop at a marked stop sign. The driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed with the chase continuing on Redwood Road and Highway 151 before the truck exited at Barsch’s home on Highway M.