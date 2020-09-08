Sauk City man charged with 5th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sauk City man was charged Thursday with a fifth offense of driving while intoxicated in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Patrick L. Schoepp, 48, was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk Prairie Police Officer Joshua Rider stopped a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. June 26 for speeding at the intersection of Madison Street and Van Buren Street in Sauk City.

The officer found Schoepp with bloodshot, glossy eyes and dilated pupils. Schoepp also had slurred when he spoke and smelled like alcohol, according to the complaint. Schoepp told the officer he had three drinks at a bar earlier in the day.

When he unsuccessfully attempted to complete field sobriety tests, the officer took Schoepp to the Sauk Prairie Hospital to have his blood drawn. According to the complaint, results sent back to the department July 22 from the state blood laboratory showed Schoepp had a 0.2% blood alcohol content.