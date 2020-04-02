Sauk City man charged with sexual assault of a child

A Sauk City man charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child signed a $5,000 signature bond Thursday, but he hasn’t yet been released from jail.
Jonathan E. Myers, 18, faces up to 40 years in prison and fines totaling $100,000 for the single felony charge. He is being held in the Sauk County Jail on a separate felony charge of escape from criminal arrest. A $1,000 cash bond was set in that case Thursday. Myers also signed a $10,000 signature bond that same day for a second felony offense of taking and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Myers asked a 14-year-old girl to spend time with him on July 8. The girl told Sauk Prairie Police Officer Joel Ludowitz that the pair went to Jaycee Park on bikes and waited for live music.
After about an hour, they decided to go swimming instead, stopping to eat along the way to the Wisconsin River. The girl told police that when Myers talked to her as they ate he asked about her relationship and made disparaging comments.
When they got to the river, the girl said Myers became aggressive and grabbed at her body. The girl said she tried to swim away and keep some distance between the two of them, but Myers caught up and dunked her head under the water for a period of time that made her fear for her life. She had talked to Myers that day about gang affiliations he had in Florida before he moved to Wisconsin, so she said she felt intimidated by him.
According to the complaint, the girl told officers that when she pulled her head above water, Myers was standing with his penis out of his shorts and grabbed her before allegedly beginning to forcibly sexually assault her. The girl referred to Myers as a “bad dude” when talking to officers and said she pushed away initially but didn’t say anything out of fear.
Myers confirmed in an interview with police that they had spent that day together. According to the complaint, officers explained what consensual meant to him and Myers agreed he felt the encounter had been and that the girl seemed “flirty.” But he also said that the girl “didn’t seem into it,” turning away when he tried to kiss her.
Both said they didn’t talk at all afterward, riding their bikes until they went to their separate homes. The girl said she sent a message to a friend when she returned home, explaining what happened. Myers said he sent a message once during the summer months, but told officers he could not remember what he said.
Myers is set to return to court May 28.
Bridget
