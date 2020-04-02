Sauk City man charged with sexual assault of a child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Sauk City man charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child signed a $5,000 signature bond Thursday, but he hasn’t yet been released from jail.

Jonathan E. Myers, 18, faces up to 40 years in prison and fines totaling $100,000 for the single felony charge. He is being held in the Sauk County Jail on a separate felony charge of escape from criminal arrest. A $1,000 cash bond was set in that case Thursday. Myers also signed a $10,000 signature bond that same day for a second felony offense of taking and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Myers asked a 14-year-old girl to spend time with him on July 8. The girl told Sauk Prairie Police Officer Joel Ludowitz that the pair went to Jaycee Park on bikes and waited for live music.

After about an hour, they decided to go swimming instead, stopping to eat along the way to the Wisconsin River. The girl told police that when Myers talked to her as they ate he asked about her relationship and made disparaging comments.