Sauk City man charged with threatening attorney in manifesto over land sale

He demanded the property be given back to him by the end of June and threatened to somehow take the attorney’s law license away.

“If I have to pay one thin dime for that property it back I will be coming after your Bar License like a freight train bearing down on a penny because you will have proven hands down to ME you are not worthy to possess it.”

Trudell went on to write in the letter that he would use social and traditional media to create a campaign against the attorney and he was “sure there are many place for great ‘reviews’ from real life customers! I’ll do some checking for you, pinky promise!”

He also threatened to take property from the attorney, noting that he drives past a property where the lawyer works and “turn it into a museum for MY TRIUMPHS” and said it was “not a joke.”

In an interview with police the next day, Cary said he was upset because he thought the attorney didn’t handle the property properly and he hadn’t been given enough time to respond to whether he wanted to buy the parcel. Trudell acknowledged he was told he could buy it and said he “will not resort to physical violence” and comments in the letter were metaphorical, not true threats of physical harm.