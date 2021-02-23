Sauk City man sentenced to prison for multiple felonies

A Sauk City man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and 7.5 years of probation after pleading no contest Feb. 17 in three of his four active cases in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Jonathan E. Myers, 18, will also serve six months in county jail. He was sentenced for felony third-degree sexual assault, which was altered from a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, as well as escaping criminal arrest and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A felony charge of armed robbery with threat of force was dismissed by request of Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen.

According to the criminal complaints, Myers faced a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and fines up to $100,000 for the felony charge of sexual assault of a child. The complaint outlines a day in July when Myers asked a then 14-year-old to spend time with him. The pair rode bikes and listened to live music before grabbing a meal and deciding to go swimming due to the warmth of the day, the child told police.

They went to the Wisconsin River, where Myers became aggressive and began grabbing at the child’s body, according to the complaint. When the child attempted to swim away, Myers held the child underwater for a length of time, prompting fear in the 14-year-old.

