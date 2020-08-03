Sauk City teen charged in Beaver Dam swatting incident appears in court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU -- A 17-year-old Sauk City boy who faces a felony charge after allegedly calling in a fake report that a shooting had occurred in Beaver Dam made his initial appearance in court on Monday.

Thomas Gallas is charged with swatting – false report of an emergency. He could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if found guilty.

Gallas appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Gallas was going by the online name of NeverLie when he obtained personal information about a Beaver Dam teen while they were engaged in a game online. On May 11, Beaver Dam officers responded to a home in Beaver Dam to a report that a teen had shot his mother and was going to take his own life.

One officer remembered a call that had happened a few days earlier when the mother contacted police and said she was concerned about a person her son had been playing against online and that there might be a swatting call made because of it. “Swatting” is when a person is able to determine the physical location of a person, often through online contact, and call the local police to make a false report of a violent crime that would usually prompt the SWAT team to be called out.