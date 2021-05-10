Sauk County Barn arsonist, Habitat for Humanity ReStore burglar enters pleas

The Madison man charged with burning down The Barn Restaurant & Bar and stealing from the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be sentenced after pleading no contest Monday to three of the 15 counts he faced in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Devin J. Schroeder, 25, had faced more than 130 years in prison and fines up to $300,000 for the separate cases as well as additional prison time for four counts of felony bail jumping charged against him in February.

According to a criminal complaint, Schroeder allegedly admitted to burning down the business in late December 2018. He had faced felony charges of burglary, arson and criminal damage to property for his actions there.

Schroeder was also charged with breaking into and stealing from the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore in March 2020. A separate criminal complaint outlined how he had broken into the building twice, once during Halloween 2018 and again two months later. According to that complaint, he also admitted to police that he had stolen cash, merchandise and candy. Schroeder was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft under $2,500.