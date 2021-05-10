 Skip to main content
Sauk County Barn arsonist, Habitat for Humanity ReStore burglar enters pleas
Sauk County Barn arsonist, Habitat for Humanity ReStore burglar enters pleas

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

The Madison man charged with burning down The Barn Restaurant & Bar and stealing from the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be sentenced after pleading no contest Monday to three of the 15 counts he faced in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Devin J. Schroeder, 25, had faced more than 130 years in prison and fines up to $300,000 for the separate cases as well as additional prison time for four counts of felony bail jumping charged against him in February.

Devin J. Schroeder 020720

Schroeder

According to a criminal complaint, Schroeder allegedly admitted to burning down the business in late December 2018. He had faced felony charges of burglary, arson and criminal damage to property for his actions there.

Barn Restaurant and Bar fire investigated (copy)

Firefighters look over the scene of a fire in late December 2018 that destroyed the Barn Restaurant & Bar south of Baraboo. 

Schroeder was also charged with breaking into and stealing from the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore in March 2020. A separate criminal complaint outlined how he had broken into the building twice, once during Halloween 2018 and again two months later. According to that complaint, he also admitted to police that he had stolen cash, merchandise and candy. Schroeder was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft under $2,500.

Man charged with The Barn arson violates bond

In February, he was again charged in Sauk County Circuit Court after not informing court officials for nearly a week that the ankle monitoring device he had been ordered to wear for a separate Dane County Circuit Court case had been removed. The four counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they could be considered in sentencing by the judge.

In a deal with officials, Schroeder entered pleas of no contest to one felony burglary charge for the ReStore case and to one arson charge as well as criminal damage to property over $2,500. The remaining charges were dismissed, but read in as well.

According to the criminal complaint, Schroeder admitted to police that he started the fire at The Barn Restaurant & Bar, S5566 County Highway DL, because “he likes fire” and a recent break up had upset him.

He told police interviewers that he set a scarecrow decoration he found in the attic of the business on fire after breaking in for the second time in two days Dec. 23, 2018 and set fire to pieces of paper before throwing them in a bucket.

Schroeder was arrested after a year of investigation. The first night he admitted to breaking in, a laptop, liquor bottles, about $600 and a barrel partially filled with candy had been taken. Officials found that a jug had been thrown through a window. There were pry marks on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was left sitting on the counter. There was a roll of paper towels that hadn’t successfully been lit on fire in a garbage can of the men’s bathroom and the stovetop and gas oven were left on at the highest setting.

Police obtained a DNA swab through a warrant and matched it to some of the stolen items that had been found and a doorknob near the bathroom that had been vandalized.

Schroeder was charged with arson and burglary March 2, 2020. A week later, he was charged again with burglary after police said he admitted to burglarizing the Baraboo Restore. Surveillance video showed a white man with his head covered stealing 10 pocket knives and cash from the register in the early morning hours.

According to the complaint, Schroeder told a detective the burglaries were to pay for rent money and buy gasoline as well as repaying a roommate after breaking a water pipe and the roommate suggested theft for repayment.

Schroeder had originally been scheduled for a jury trial in August. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock revoked Schroeder’s bond and ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Schroeder. He will be sentenced July 21.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

