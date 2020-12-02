Sauk County Circuit Court delays trial for woman who authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lundgren was arrested more than a year ago after weeks of searching for a suspect in Lytle’s death. His body was found in a turnaround area along North Hein Road near Levee Road in Fairfield roughly 24 hours after he was shot.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren was tracked down through surveillance footage from the outside of the Ho-Chunk casino of Wisconsin Dells, where she picked up Lytle in a white car.

When interviewed by detectives, Lundgren allegedly admitted to shooting Lytle after he became violent. She said that when she picked him up, she was driving and he had touched her thighs and asked if she wanted to “get high.” After rebuffing his sexual advances, Lytle became angry, yelling insults and slapping her in the face, Lundgren said.

At the turnaround area, Lytle exited the vehicle and pulled her out of the driver’s seat onto the ground before attempting to place himself on top of her, Lundgren said. She said she got away by striking him and made her way back to the vehicle, reaching for a .38 special handgun she keeps in her purse.

While Lytle was facing away from her on his knees, Lundgren said she fired at him once. According to the complaint, Lundgren said she was afraid Lytle would get back up and leaned over to shoot him again before getting fully into the car and driving away.