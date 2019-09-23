Authorities are investigating the death of a middle-aged man in northeastern Sauk County as a homicide.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release that authorities responded Sunday to "an isolated, rural area" in the town of Fairfield.
Someone had reported to emergency dispatchers that another person was not breathing, Meister said.
Deputies and detectives found a middle-age white man at the scene. Meister said the man's death was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy Monday. The incident remains under investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
The deceased man's name is not being released until family members are notified. Meister said additional information will be released to the public at a later time.
Meister is seeking the public's assistance. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Mobile Response Unit, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Police Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department are all assisting the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation, Meister said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)