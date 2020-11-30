 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauk County deputy arrests Madison man suspected of driving high on Thanksgiving
0 comments
alert top story

Sauk County deputy arrests Madison man suspected of driving high on Thanksgiving

{{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man arrested on Thanksgiving was charged Monday with a count of felony driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

William E. Jakel, 60, was also charged with a traffic violation for allegedly having open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy stopped Jakel around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near U.S. Highway 12 by Prairie Road in the town of Prairie du Sac. Jakel was driving a 1998 BMW.

The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release. Jakel was arrested after being asked to take field sobriety tests on suspicion of a 7th offense OWI, possession of THC and open intoxicants. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

According to online court records, Jakel was found guilty of a fifth offense OWI and a second offense count of marijuana possession in 2005 in Dane County Circuit Court.

120120-bara-news-jakel1

Jakel

 SAUK COUNTY JAIL/Contributed

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News