Sauk County deputy arrests Madison man suspected of driving high on Thanksgiving

A Madison man arrested on Thanksgiving was charged Monday with a count of felony driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

William E. Jakel, 60, was also charged with a traffic violation for allegedly having open intoxicants in his vehicle.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy stopped Jakel around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near U.S. Highway 12 by Prairie Road in the town of Prairie du Sac. Jakel was driving a 1998 BMW.

The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release. Jakel was arrested after being asked to take field sobriety tests on suspicion of a 7th offense OWI, possession of THC and open intoxicants. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

According to online court records, Jakel was found guilty of a fifth offense OWI and a second offense count of marijuana possession in 2005 in Dane County Circuit Court.

