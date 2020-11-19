 Skip to main content
Sauk County dismisses charges against deceased North Freedom woman
The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office dismissed five cases filed in 2020 against a North Freedom woman after she died Sept. 23.

Jamie L. Coughlin, 37, had been charged with felonies mostly related to her violation of bail. In January, she was charged with felony possession of marijuana, cocaine and making threats against police officers.

According to the Sauk County Circuit Court criminal complaint, Coughlin had been arrested by Sauk County deputies after being part of a suspected theft at Walmart in Baraboo and suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered a bench warrant after Coughlin didn’t appear for a hearing Nov. 4. The warrant was cancelled Tuesday after Klicko ordered the case dismissed Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

