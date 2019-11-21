Sauk County Circuit Court officials dismissed two felony counts Tuesday against a Reedsburg man accused of showing children a video of sex acts between two adults.
David Matthew Kenyon, 34, was charged Nov. 11 with two Class I felony charges of exposing a child to harmful material. Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen filed for dismissal of the charges Monday.
Rob DeBauche of Madison-based DeBauch Law Firm, Kenyon's attorney, expressed gratitude to the DA's office for ending the case.
“We’re really happy and grateful the state decided to dismiss this early on,” DeBauche said. “Obviously, we feel like it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. These charges have caused a lot of unnecessary pain to my client.”
Spoentgen declined comment on the case, referring to District Attorney Mike Albrecht, who also declined to speak about the case. Albrecht deferred to the motion filed by Spoentgen, which outlines the reason for dismissal. No one from the office would explain why the charges were initially filed.
In the motion to dismiss, Spoentgen wrote that “after further review of the available evidence, including a more thorough review of the forensic interviews, the State believes that a reasonable doubt exists as to the defendant’s guilt.”
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J.N. Klicko, acted on the motion and ordered dismissal Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Sauk County, Kenyon allegedly showed two children, ages 8 and 5, a video on a cellphone of two adults engaging in sexual activity. Interviews by officers from the Reedsburg Police Department included in the complaint cited the 8-year-old as emphatic that Kenyon was the one who showed her the video.
Kenyon denied he had shown the children anything.
DeBauche said his client “is a good man” and that they “feel it should not have been” filed as a case at all, noting the publicity in relation to the charges involving children has caused Kenyon trouble in everyday life.
Spoentgen’s motion stated: “While it is entirely possible and perhaps even probable that the defendant showed the video in question to the children; it is not presently believed that this definitive fact (exposition of the video itself to the children) could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.”
