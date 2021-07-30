 Skip to main content
Sauk County homicide trial delayed over evidence argument
Amber Lundgren, 35, right, sits with her attorney Andrew Martinez during a October 2019 hearing at the Sauk County Courthouse.

A woman set to begin a homicide trial Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court has delayed the proceedings over a desire to appeal motions to admit evidence that were denied by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock.

Amber M. Lundgren, 37, of Richland Center, faces life imprisonment after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in October 2019. Authorities say Lundgren admitted to shooting 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Westfield.

Sauk County Circuit Court delays trial for woman who authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man

This is the second time a trial has been delayed. The first was meant to begin Jan. 11, but was rescheduled due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Screnock set the trial to begin May 16 with a proceeding in October to determine the status of the appeal of requests for the admission of evidence from Lundgren’s attorney, Andrew Martinez.

Lundgren has been out on $10,000 cash bond since Nov. 2, which had been reduced twice since her arrest in October 2019 from $500,000. Conditions of the bail include the requirement that Lundgren have no contact with Lytle’s family, not leave the state, surrender her passport and that she live with her parents in Richland County. She must also report to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office every day between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. and be consistently monitored via GPS. She is also prohibited from owning a firearm or having a gun in the home.

Sauk County judge reduces bond for woman authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man

During a hearing Monday, officials determined the appeal by Lundgren to have evidence admitted would fall to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office, not the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. Martinez filed an adjournment of trial request until the appeals can be settled, which Screnock granted.

Lundgren has contended the shooting in September 2019 at the dead end of North Hein Road near Levee Road in Fairfield was in self defense after she drove with Lytle out to the area and he was insistent upon a sexual interaction between the two. She contends that when she refused, Lytle verbally and physically assaulted her and tried to pull her out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The pair struggled on the asphalt, Lundgren said, but she was able to hit Lytle and get back to the car, grabbing a .38 special revolver from her purse and firing at him as he was kneeling and facing away from her.

Richland Center woman enters not guilty plea in Sauk County homicide case

A University of Wisconsin pathologist deduced during an autopsy that Lytle died from two gunshots to the back of his neck and head area.

Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht and assistant district attorney Rick Spoentgen have argued that Lundgren is lying about the shooting being done in self-defense. In a March 3 hearing, Spoentgen said that the prosecutors don’t know what happened in the vehicle between Lytle being picked up at the Ho-Chunk casino and the site of the shooting and that the “only person alive who actually knows what happened is Ms. Lundgren.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

