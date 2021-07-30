Sauk County homicide trial delayed over evidence argument

Lundgren has contended the shooting in September 2019 at the dead end of North Hein Road near Levee Road in Fairfield was in self defense after she drove with Lytle out to the area and he was insistent upon a sexual interaction between the two. She contends that when she refused, Lytle verbally and physically assaulted her and tried to pull her out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The pair struggled on the asphalt, Lundgren said, but she was able to hit Lytle and get back to the car, grabbing a .38 special revolver from her purse and firing at him as he was kneeling and facing away from her.