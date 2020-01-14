Sauk County inmate sentenced for October escape, battery

A Sauk County inmate had nine months added to his sentence Thursday for his part in a fight with a fellow inmate and a brief jail break in October.

Chase M. Mitchell, 26, formerly of Baraboo, faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 25 years and up to $41,000 in fines on charges of battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, escape and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Deputy Natalie Rausch spoke to another inmate at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the county’s Huber Center kitchen about a fight between him and Mitchell. The man had a noticeable injury on his eye and was bleeding from his face.

In security camera footage, the two men can be seen throwing punches at one another. The man told Rausch when asked why the fight started that he and Mitchell “had a beef from the outside.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At about the same time, Deputy J. Moreau noted that Mitchell could not be found and went outside to look near the garbage cans. The deputy found a uniform shirt worn by inmates discarded under a tree near the loading dock.