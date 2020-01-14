Sauk County inmate sentenced for October escape, battery

A Sauk County inmate had nine months added to his sentence Thursday for his part in a fight with a fellow inmate and a brief jail break in October.
Chase M. Mitchell, 26, formerly of Baraboo, faced a maximum prison sentence of more than 25 years and up to $41,000 in fines on charges of battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, escape and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Deputy Natalie Rausch spoke to another inmate at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the county’s Huber Center kitchen about a fight between him and Mitchell. The man had a noticeable injury on his eye and was bleeding from his face.
In security camera footage, the two men can be seen throwing punches at one another. The man told Rausch when asked why the fight started that he and Mitchell “had a beef from the outside.”
You have free articles remaining.
At about the same time, Deputy J. Moreau noted that Mitchell could not be found and went outside to look near the garbage cans. The deputy found a uniform shirt worn by inmates discarded under a tree near the loading dock.
Deputies spoke to someone who saw a man fitting Mitchell’s description — white shirt and a distinct face tattoo above his right eye — running across Highway 136 toward GameStop. At the same time, two people who identified themselves as Mitchell’s girlfriend and a friend, entered the lobby of the sheriff’s department.
The pair told the deputy that Mitchell had called them to pick him up. When they did, he would only tell them something happened in the kitchen and refused to go back to the jail after they told him he should return. Mitchell was dropped off at Village Square Apartments along Lynn Avenue. The Baraboo Police Department arrested him shortly after at J&D Coin Laundries near the Mobil gas station on South Boulevard.
Mitchell was found guilty after entering a no-contest plea to the felony battery and escape charges. Two counts of bail jumping and a disorderly conduct charge were dismissed, but “read in” to be considered as part of the sentencing.
His release date for the prior conviction was June 24. Mitchell was sentenced to nine months in jail to be served consecutively with the sentence he is currently serving. He also owes $1,036 to the court. The sentencing includes Huber privileges.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.