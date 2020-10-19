Sauk County issues arrest warrants for two charged with felony theft

Two people were charged Thursday with burglary after a town of Baraboo resident reported in August that a welder tank was missing from his garage.

Holly Kay Ringelstetter, 22, Prairie du Sac, and Kyle R. French, 27, Pardeeville, were charged with felony theft in Sauk County Circuit Court. They were also each charged with a misdemeanor for theft. French also faces charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock authorized an arrest warrant Thursday for both Ringelstetter and French.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Kulas responded to reports of a theft around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the town of Baraboo. The complaint did not provide any further information about the location of the alleged crime.

The man who met Kulas said he operates a workshop out of a detached garage and that when he went to the building to use a Clutch wire fed welder, the welder was missing.