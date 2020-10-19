Sauk County issues arrest warrants for two charged with felony theft

Two people were charged Thursday with burglary after a town of Baraboo resident reported in August that a welder tank was missing from his garage.
Holly Kay Ringelstetter, 22, Prairie du Sac, and Kyle R. French, 27, Pardeeville, were charged with felony theft in Sauk County Circuit Court. They were also each charged with a misdemeanor for theft. French also faces charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock authorized an arrest warrant Thursday for both Ringelstetter and French.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Kulas responded to reports of a theft around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the town of Baraboo. The complaint did not provide any further information about the location of the alleged crime.
The man who met Kulas said he operates a workshop out of a detached garage and that when he went to the building to use a Clutch wire fed welder, the welder was missing.
The owner said he looked at trail cameras set up on the property and saw two people, in photos that “were excellent quality,” walking on the property roughly half an hour earlier that day. A license plate number on the vehicle was shown in the security footage and one of the photos showed the man, later identified as French, holding the welder. The owner said the welder’s value was roughly $1,000.
French, formerly of Prairie du Sac, faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines up to $55,000. He is facing burglary charges in a case from May. A signature bond he signed prohibits him from committing any crimes. A theft case with bond signed June 1 also prohibits French from committing any crimes.
Ringelstetter faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 13 years and fines up to $35,000. She is also currently facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing an illegally obtained prescription.
French was sentenced to 24 months of probation in August after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breaking into a locked coin box May 29 at Wynsong Apartments along the 1300 block of Winnebago Circle. Authorities found he had roughly $15 in quarters and some pieces of clothing on him when he was arrested. Four other charges, including felony burglary and possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor counts of possession of tools to enter a locked coin box and theft of property up to $2,500, were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.
