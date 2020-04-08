Sauk County issues warrant for Oconomowoc man wanted on child sexual assault charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Oconomowoc man is wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a residence in Lake Delton.

Marco A. Contreras-Lopez, 19, was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 in Sauk County Circuit Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a child told authorities that some time between December 2015 and through January 2016, Contreras-Lopez had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a residence along East Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton. The child would have been 9 years old at the time.

Lake Delton police were contacted by a detective with the Oconomowoc Police Department about an interview the child conducted with officials trained for forensic interviews with child sexual assault victims. In the interview, the child told authorities that Contreras-Lopez had removed both of their bottoms at the residence and recalled him lying behind her as he sexually assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the child was hesitant to talk about the alleged assault in detail. The victim said she hadn’t told anyone because she was scared of Contreras-Lopez and was unsure whether anyone would believe the story. The child told interviewers he had assaulted her twice.

Contreras-Lopez faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

