Sauk County judge agrees wheelchair not a 'motor vehicle,' dismisses OWI charges

A man who was facing his eighth drunken driving offense had his charges dismissed after his attorney successfully argued he wasn’t actually driving when the police officer stopped him.

Michael P. Witt, 66, of Reedsburg faced up to 28 years in prison and fines up to more than $52,000. Instead, his charges of felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and with a revoked license were dismissed Feb. 14 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Witt’s attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, argued to the court that his client was not driving a motor vehicle when he was approached by the Reedsburg police officer a few minutes before 7 p.m., July 25.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer had seen Witt go by riding an “electric yellow scooter” before Witt stopped in the lane of traffic along South Preston Street for a full minute. When the officer approached him, Witt said he was startled and that he didn’t realize someone was behind him. He told the officer he had stopped to light a cigarette and was going to purchase more cigarettes before heading home.

