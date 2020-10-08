Sauk County judge grants bond change for man charged with The Barn arson, burglaries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The initial theft included a laptop, various liquor bottles, a barrel partially filled with candy and about $600. There were pry marks on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was sitting on the counter. The men’s bathroom had been vandalized and it looked as if the person who had broken in likely tried to set a roll of paper towels on fire in a garbage can. The stovetop and gas oven were also left on to the highest setting.

Around 6 a.m. the next day, officials responded to reports of a fire at the business. They found that another window had been smashed in. Authorities determined it had not been broken by firefighters trying to put out the blaze that ultimately destroyed the building.

Through the use of warrants and interviews with former roommates of Schroeder, police were able to identify him as the person who had likely burned down the restaurant and obtained a DNA swab through a warrant, which was found on some of the stolen items that had been recovered as well as the doorknob near the bathroom.