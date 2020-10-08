Sauk County judge grants bond change for man charged with The Barn arson, burglaries

The man who allegedly admitted to burning down a local restaurant and stealing from a local nonprofit retailer was successful in changing cash bail to a signature bond Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Devin J. Schroeder, 24, Stoughton, was granted a $5,000 signature bond in his theft case. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered the change after an argument from Schroeder’s attorney, Roger Klopp, at a hearing Thursday.
Initially, his release for the theft charges required a $500 cash bond. His separate burglary and arson case already required a $5,000 signature bond for release as ordered by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock. Assistant District Attorney Debra Van Wormer O’Rourke argued against the change, but it was granted by Klicko.
According to the criminal complaints, Schroeder allegedly admitted to authorities he had broken into The Barn Restaurant & Bar, S5566 County Highway DL, in December 2018 and set the building on fire because “he likes fire, and because of a recent break-up which upset him.”
Schroeder told police he set a scarecrow on fire in the attic of the building after breaking in for the second time in two days on Dec. 23, 2018, according to the complaint. He also set fire to receipts and other papers, throwing them in a bucket.
Schroeder’s arrest came after more than a year of investigation. According to the complaint, Detective Joseph Kellogg of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a call about Dec. 22, 2018. Authorities found that between midnight and 7 a.m. that day, someone had broken a plate-glass window at the front of the business with a jug and entered the building.
The initial theft included a laptop, various liquor bottles, a barrel partially filled with candy and about $600. There were pry marks on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was sitting on the counter. The men’s bathroom had been vandalized and it looked as if the person who had broken in likely tried to set a roll of paper towels on fire in a garbage can. The stovetop and gas oven were also left on to the highest setting.
Around 6 a.m. the next day, officials responded to reports of a fire at the business. They found that another window had been smashed in. Authorities determined it had not been broken by firefighters trying to put out the blaze that ultimately destroyed the building.
Through the use of warrants and interviews with former roommates of Schroeder, police were able to identify him as the person who had likely burned down the restaurant and obtained a DNA swab through a warrant, which was found on some of the stolen items that had been recovered as well as the doorknob near the bathroom.
Schroeder was charged again in March when he allegedly admitted to burglarizing the Habitat for Humanity Restore twice; once in December 2018 and on Halloween of that year. Surveillance video showed a white man with his head covered filling a bag with candy and other store items around 5 a.m. There were eight to 10 pocket knives missing from the store and the manager estimated about $200 in cash was stolen. In December, the similar act of breaking in which showed a man breaking a back window at the store, resulted in about $280 in cash stolen.
Authorities investigated and were led to Schroeder after a former roommate spoke to a detective and told him Schroeder had admitted to stealing from the store; once for rent money and to buy gasoline, and the other after he had broken a roommate’s marijuana water pipe and the roommate suggested theft for repayment.
Conditions of the signature bonds require Schroeder to report to the Dane County Pre-trial Services Program within 24 hours of his release. He must wear a GPS monitor and follow all program rules. He is not allowed to have contact with the store or any of the individuals indicated in the complaint, including the owner of The Barn restaurant.
Schroeder faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 130 years and fines up to $300,000 for the charges. He is scheduled to return to court March 15.
