Sauk County judge issues warrants for pair charged with drug sales, money laundering

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant for a Prairie du Sac pair charged with drug dealing and money laundering.

Jason R. Smith, 45, and Amber A. Slozes, 31, were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to sell more than 40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to sell up to 1,000 grams of marijuana and money laundering up to $100,000.

Smith was also charged with an additional count of marijuana possession, possession of up to 1 gram of LSD with intent to sell, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a person mowing ditches for the town of Prairie du Sac called police in August 2019 after finding a suitcase containing bags of cocaine, marijuana and nearly $50,000 in cash. Fingerprints found on the case belonged to Slozes, who lived at E10468 Prairie Road, near where the case was found.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the home Oct. 2, where they allegedly found more cocaine, marijuana buds and banded bundles of cash, as well as a loaded Ruger handgun tucked above a ceiling tile.

