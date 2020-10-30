Sauk County judge reduces bond for woman authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man

After slightly more than a week of consideration between defense attorneys and prosecutors, a cash bond of $10,000 has been set for a woman authorities say admitted to shooting a Westfield man.
Amber Lundgren, 36, Richland Center, was charged in October 2019 with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 37-year-old Christopher Lytle.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett initially set Lundgren’s bond at $500,000 cash Nov. 14. After a request for a new judge by Lundgren’s attorney Andrew Martinez was granted, Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock oversaw Lundgren’s arraignment Feb. 27 where she entered a not guilty plea and the case was scheduled to proceed to a trial. The trial is set to begin Jan. 11, according to online court records.
Screnock granted the first bond modification Sept. 14, where it was reduced to $250,000 cash. A motion to modify the bond was again submitted by Lundgren’s attorneys.
After a motion hearing during which Screnock said a lower bond would require Lundgren to reside at her parents’ home in Richland Center, surrender her passport, report to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office every morning and arrange for constant GPS monitoring that would provide weekly updates to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, the two parties came to an agreement Friday and the $10,000 cash bond was set.
Lundgren had not yet posted bail as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.
According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren was questioned by Sauk County detectives in October 2019 after surveillance at the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells showed Lytle being picked up by someone driving a vehicle with a license plate number that was traced back to Lundgren.
Authorities found Lytle’s body roughly 24 hours later in a turnaround area on North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield. He was found to have died from two gunshots to the back of his neck and head area, according to the report from a University of Wisconsin pathologist.
When interviewed, Lundgren told detectives that she had been talking to Lytle over text messages. The pair had dated years earlier, she said. According to the complaint, Lundgren told authorities that Lytle began touching her thighs and asking if she wanted to “get high,” but she rebuffed him more than once.
Lundgren said after she declined his advances, Lytle became angry, yelling insults and striking her. When they came to the turnaround area, Lundgren said he left the car and pulled her out of the driver’s seat onto the ground before attempting to force himself on top of her. Lundgren told the detectives she managed to get away from Lytle and made it back to her car before grabbing a .38 special handgun from her purse and firing at Lytle as he was turned away from her on his knees.
According to the complaint, Lundgren said she was afraid Lytle would get back up and leaned over to shoot him again in the back of the neck. She then drove away. Authorities found the gun at Lundgren’s parents’ home. She told detectives she threw the used cartridges in the dumpster.
