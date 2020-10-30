Sauk County judge reduces bond for woman authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lundgren had not yet posted bail as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren was questioned by Sauk County detectives in October 2019 after surveillance at the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells showed Lytle being picked up by someone driving a vehicle with a license plate number that was traced back to Lundgren.

Authorities found Lytle’s body roughly 24 hours later in a turnaround area on North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield. He was found to have died from two gunshots to the back of his neck and head area, according to the report from a University of Wisconsin pathologist.

When interviewed, Lundgren told detectives that she had been talking to Lytle over text messages. The pair had dated years earlier, she said. According to the complaint, Lundgren told authorities that Lytle began touching her thighs and asking if she wanted to “get high,” but she rebuffed him more than once.