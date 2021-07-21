Sauk County judge sentences The Barn arsonist to prison

All of the stress culminated in the reveal of Schroeder’s name one day in late March, after detectives obtained a warrant to take his DNA and matched it to the scene. She said she was stunned to find out the fire was the random, callous act of a young man who lived roughly 100 yards from the business.

Schroeder also stole money and items from the Restore before breaking into the restaurant. Once on Halloween 2018 and again in mid-December of that year.

Both Spoentgen and Screnock credited the pre-sentence investigation with being thorough. It detailed a troubled life even in the beginning for Schroeder, who grew up shifting homes and was neglected by a father addicted to drugs.

Frank said Schroeder has a mental health issue and demonstrates impulse control issues due to an immature nature. He also has a learning disability, Frank said, though he felt Schroeder could improve with time for his brain to develop and some structure with six years in prison.

Screnock said in the interest of public safety, Schroeder had to be sent to prison, adding that he hoped the time in confinement could help him improve. He noted that a number of previous probation sentences had clearly not deterred him from engaging in illegal behavior.