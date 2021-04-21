Sauk County man accused of child trafficking, solicitation posts bond

A Hillpoint man charged with sex crimes against a child was released on a $3,000 bond Monday.

Gerald K. Crary, 69, faces a maximum prison sentence of 116 years and fines up to $410,000 for felony counts of trafficking a child, possession of child pornography, soliciting a child, child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

According to the criminal complaint, Crary approached a 17-year-old girl while she was walking along a rural roadway and began talking to her. The girl told police that she didn’t know Crary, but he offered her work and that she was bored with nothing to do because of the shutdowns in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girl told police Crary had initially asked her if she wanted to go turkey hunting and she agreed. When they were out in the woods, the girl said Crary removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her. She told police that she felt scared because he had a gun and she felt she couldn’t say no to him.

In text messages obtained from an old phone, Crary tells the girl he can offer her money in exchange for sexual encounters and asks for videos and photos that are sexual in nature, also asking if he can send his own.