Sauk County man charged with attempted robbery

A Sauk City man awaiting judgment on more than one felony count has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with threat of force after his wallet was discovered near Bluffview Village in Sumpter.

Jonathan E. Myers, 18, faces a maximum prison sentence of 46 years and fines up to $100,000 for the single felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Deputy Wade Neubauer was called to the village apartments March 19 by someone who found a wallet with Myers’ identification inside. The caller also found $600 in cash, which was suspected to be counterfeit.

The deputy questioned Myers later at a 12th Street apartment in Prairie du Sac later that night. Myers eventually admitted that he and some of the people at the apartment at the time had planned to rob a person by either exchanging fake money for marijuana and ecstasy.

Upon more questioning, Myers allegedly said that if the counterfeit bills did not work, they planned to use AR-15, AK-47 and handgun-style BB guns to force the person to turn over the drugs.