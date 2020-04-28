Sauk County man charged with attempted robbery

A Sauk City man awaiting judgment on more than one felony count has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with threat of force after his wallet was discovered near Bluffview Village in Sumpter.
Jonathan E. Myers, 18, faces a maximum prison sentence of 46 years and fines up to $100,000 for the single felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Deputy Wade Neubauer was called to the village apartments March 19 by someone who found a wallet with Myers’ identification inside. The caller also found $600 in cash, which was suspected to be counterfeit.
The deputy questioned Myers later at a 12th Street apartment in Prairie du Sac later that night. Myers eventually admitted that he and some of the people at the apartment at the time had planned to rob a person by either exchanging fake money for marijuana and ecstasy.
Upon more questioning, Myers allegedly said that if the counterfeit bills did not work, they planned to use AR-15, AK-47 and handgun-style BB guns to force the person to turn over the drugs.
Through multiple interviews with three other people involved, police deduced that the group was not successful because both times they approached the home of the person who allegedly had the drugs, there was no answer. According to the complaint, everyone in the group said it was Myers’ idea to commit the robbery.
In interviews with a Sauk County detective, members of the group allegedly said one plan was to rush the resident while wielding the guns. Another was to shoot the person if they fought back and run away with the drugs.
A woman who was involved allegedly told the detective that she believed the group would have robbed the person during a second attempt of knocking on the door where the person again did not answer. She told officers that Myers was carrying the silver and black handgun-style BB gun along with others who were armed and one was wearing a mask.
Another deputy searched the vehicle Myers allegedly told them the group drove in and found the guns, latex gloves, goggles and an aerator-style mask.
A $5,000 cash bond was set in Myers’ case, but he has not posted it for release as of Tuesday. He is currently also facing charges of felony criminal escape, second-degree sexual assault of a child and a fourth offense of taking and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner. He is scheduled to return June 18 to Sauk County Circuit Court.
