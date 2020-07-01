Sauk County names man shot in North Freedom home invasion, seeks attempted murder charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man critically wounded by a parent when he attempted to allegedly shoot his way into a home just before 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Oak Street in North Freedom.

Gary W. Dickson, 37, of Reedsburg, was identified by the homeowners as the attempted intruder, according to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. He is the residents’ son and stepson.

Initially, the callers told dispatchers that someone was throwing items at their home to break their master bedroom windows and others. They realized during the call that Dickson was shooting a gun, not throwing objects.

Every window of the home facing Willow Street was broken and visible bullet holes had punctured the siding of the house. A wooden deck was littered with broken glass. Dickson had reportedly busted in a glass patio door, which was visible from the street Monday, to gain entry to the home.

As the residents retreated to their basement, Dickson reloaded his weapon, according to the complaint. One of the parents confronted Dickson with a gun and shot him more than once. Deputies found him on the ground with bullet wounds when they arrived at the scene.