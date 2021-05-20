Sauk County reopens child sexual assault case from 1995, charges Cross Plains man

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett appointed a special prosecutor for a case involving alleged sexual assault of a child that has been reopened after first being investigated in 1995.
Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of sexual assault of a child. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.
Hill is a science teacher at River Valley High School, according to the school district's website. Loren Glasbrenner, district administrator for River Valley Schools said Hill is on leave through the end of the year when he will be retiring, according to school officials. An Aug. 30, 2017, Facebook post said Hill had been a district employee for 40 years.
According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Spring Green Police Department initially investigated claims of sexual assault by a child. In March 1995, the child told then Officer Eric Beyer that Hill behaved in a way that made the child uncomfortable.
The child said there were three types of sexual contact, some more frequent acts. The child said that Hill would rub his genitals against the child’s back and become aroused in weekly encounters.
Another interaction happened when the child was wearing a bathing suit. Hill allegedly grabbed and held the child against a piece of furniture before groping the child’s genitals. In another incident, the child said Hill repeatedly ran his penis along the child’s leg.
In September the child, who is now an adult, was again interviewed by law enforcement and described the same interactions that had been provided to officers 27 years earlier. The child spoke to a therapist in June 1993 about the interactions a year earlier, when the child would have been 11 years old.
The officer had interviewed Hill in 1995. According to the complaint, Hill said that “his erect penis came into contact with” the child’s leg for about 30 seconds while he was rubbing the child’s back. He also told officers that the child would sometimes share a couch with him and that the child “would squirm against” his genitals as if “trying to see what was there.”
Barrett requested the appointment of a special prosecutor for the case March 1 due to a conflict of interest within the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Dufour of Montello was appointed and signed the oath to serve as special prosecutor March 2, according to court documents.
Hill has been summoned to make an initial appearance July 7 at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.