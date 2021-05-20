Sauk County reopens child sexual assault case from 1995, charges Cross Plains man

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett appointed a special prosecutor for a case involving alleged sexual assault of a child that has been reopened after first being investigated in 1995.

Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of sexual assault of a child. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

Hill is a science teacher at River Valley High School, according to the school district's website. Loren Glasbrenner, district administrator for River Valley Schools said Hill is on leave through the end of the year when he will be retiring, according to school officials. An Aug. 30, 2017, Facebook post said Hill had been a district employee for 40 years.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Spring Green Police Department initially investigated claims of sexual assault by a child. In March 1995, the child told then Officer Eric Beyer that Hill behaved in a way that made the child uncomfortable.

The child said there were three types of sexual contact, some more frequent acts. The child said that Hill would rub his genitals against the child’s back and become aroused in weekly encounters.

