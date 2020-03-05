Sauk County revokes former Montello contractor's probation in theft case

A former Montello man convicted in 2018 of stealing about $14,000 through his contracting business from customers in Sauk and Columbia counties was recently sentenced to one year in prison for failing to pay court-ordered restitution.

Logan M. Myers, 33, of Portage, previously owned L Myers Contracting LLC. Through that business, he took thousands of dollars in down payments from homeowners in Fort Winnebago, Portage and West Baraboo.

According to court records, Myers was sentenced to two years of probation in Columbia County Circuit Court and has no violations of that sentence.

Myers had initially been sentenced in March 2019 to three years of probation by a Sauk County court. However, court records show he failed to make his $200 monthly payments required as a condition of the probation.

The court ordered restitution of about $5,400. According to court records, Myers paid slightly more than $1,000 since his probation began about a year ago.

According to the Sauk County criminal complaint, Myers was hired in October 2017 to install a roof on a rental property in West Baraboo. The project was to cost nearly $11,000 and the customers gave Myers more than $5,400 as a down payment.