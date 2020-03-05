Sauk County revokes former Montello contractor's probation in theft case

A former Montello man convicted in 2018 of stealing about $14,000 through his contracting business from customers in Sauk and Columbia counties was recently sentenced to one year in prison for failing to pay court-ordered restitution.
Logan M. Myers, 33, of Portage, previously owned L Myers Contracting LLC. Through that business, he took thousands of dollars in down payments from homeowners in Fort Winnebago, Portage and West Baraboo.
According to court records, Myers was sentenced to two years of probation in Columbia County Circuit Court and has no violations of that sentence.
Myers had initially been sentenced in March 2019 to three years of probation by a Sauk County court. However, court records show he failed to make his $200 monthly payments required as a condition of the probation.
The court ordered restitution of about $5,400. According to court records, Myers paid slightly more than $1,000 since his probation began about a year ago.
According to the Sauk County criminal complaint, Myers was hired in October 2017 to install a roof on a rental property in West Baraboo. The project was to cost nearly $11,000 and the customers gave Myers more than $5,400 as a down payment.
The work was slated to begin within 30 business days and be completed in 60 business days, per their contract. The property owners found the work was repeatedly delayed. The complaint states Myers told them he was busy with other projects and in the hospital with the flu. The pair later read an article in the Portage Daily Register that reported Myers was charged in Columbia County for taking money from a couple and not completing the work he promised.
Investigators began looking into the allegations in April after they contacted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office with their concerns.
In the complaint, text messages revealed Myers informed the customers repeatedly that he would return the down payment, but never did. A detective subpoenaed Myers’ bank records to find that after he cashed the $5,445 check on Oct. 16, 2017, his account had a balance of $6,775. In the following two days, he made thousands of dollars in purchases unrelated to the project, according to the complaint, leaving the account at $760.
For the felony theft and misdemeanor failure to return a payment, Myers faced a maximum prison sentence of six years.
Myers was sentenced Feb. 26 to one year in prison and three years of extended supervision. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered Myers to continue to pay $200 per month and not to engage in any self-employment or business operations while under extended supervision. The sentence is consecutive to any other, which means it will be added to any others rather than being served simultaneously.
