Sauk County Sheriff announces fatality in Highway 113 crash

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 113 a week ago resulted in the death of one of its occupants, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
According to a release from Sheriff Chip Meister, a crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on June 2 along Highway 113 east of County DL in Greenfield.
Deavion C. Elem, 20, of Fitchburg, died a day later as a result of her injuries.
Deputies found through initial investigation that Korrianna M. Turner, 20, of Madison, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu north along the highway when it hit the right ditch after Turner failed to properly negotiate a left turn. The vehicle was overcorrected and Turner lost control before the car crossed the centerline, hitting the left ditch and continuing off the road until it hit a tree.
Neither Turner nor passengers, 24-year-old Keyanna M. Applewhite of Madison and Elem, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to the release, all three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Elem died Wednesday.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team will continue to investigate the crash. Speed and driver strategy contributed to the crash and the sheriff’s office plans to consult with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office regarding whether charges will be filed, according to the release.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
