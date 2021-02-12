Sauk County Sheriff: Reedsburg fire likely arson by resident

Sauk County officials suspect a 17-year-old of arson in a house fire that happened Wednesday in the town of Reedsburg.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a caller reported a fire on State Highway 154. All residents had gotten out of the home, but pets were still inside. Deputies and Reedsburg Fire and Ambulance responders were the first at the house.

Authorities investigating the fire learned that a 17-year-old resident of the home had set the fire on purpose in the basement and then drove off toward Madison in another family member’s car. Firefighters fought the blaze while deputies coordinated with the Madison Police Department to find him.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes’ blog of notable calls includes the arrest of a 17-year-old at 11:55 p.m. in the central portion of the city. He was found “constantly ringing the doorbell” of an ex-partner’s residence. When officers arrived, he was not at the home but they eventually found him driving the vehicle stolen from Sauk County.