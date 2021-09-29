Sauk County sheriff searching for pair involved in dumping injured man at Baraboo hospital

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is looking for two people who dropped off a man with injuries Saturday outside St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and left without speaking to anyone.

According to a release from Sheriff Chip Meister, a red four-door hatchback drove in near the entrance to the hospital around 12:15 a.m. The pair removed a man who “had significant head and facial injuries” in addition to other injuries and laid him on the curb.

They helped another person at the hospital get the unnamed man into a wheelchair before leaving without talking to any of the medical staff.

Meister said they are trying to identify the people to figure out how they were involved in the injury of the man or if they know him. The last time any witnesses remembered seeing him before he was brought to the hospital, the man was in the Merrimac area.

The sheriff’s office has surveillance of the vehicle and is working to enhance the photos for clarity, Meister said. Currently, they can tell the vehicle is red or maroon and likely a hatchback, such as a Pontiac Vibe, Ford Focus or similar car.