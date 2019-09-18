Authorities again are urging residents to lock their cars and houses after continued reports of people using stolen garage door openers to access properties.
In a release Wednesday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said his office has received reports from several cities, villages and neighboring counties about remote garage door openers being taken from unlocked cars in driveways to gain entry to homes.
Meister's statement comes two days after Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner warned residents about the same issue.
You have free articles remaining.
"We cannot over emphasize the importance of locking vehicles parked outside at any time of the day, removing or hiding property of value from vehicle interiors, utilizing motion-activated exterior lighting for driveways and other areas around your home and locking doors that give access to the inside of your home," Meister said.
Residents should consider investing in residential alarms, doorbell cameras or surveillance systems to help deter burglaries, Meister said.
"As always, be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activities or persons that you see to your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office," Meister said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)